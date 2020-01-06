Also available on the nbc app

Jay Z and Beyoncé are always happy to lend a helping hand. Jennifer Aniston revealed in an Instagram story post that when her and Reese Witherspoon’s table at the 2020 Golden Globes ran out of water, Bey and Yay were happy to offer up and alternative with some of their champagne. “Reese?! this is one of the many reasons I love you,” Aniston wrote. “We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne.”

