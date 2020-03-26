Also available on the NBC app

Podcast host and former monk Jay Shetty joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans for an #AccessAtHome Instagram Live interview and sheds light on the term "social distancing" and why it doesn't mean closing yourself off from others completely – in fact, quite the opposite! Jay explains that while maintaining physical distance during the coronavirus pandemic is essential, it's important to stay connected to friends and loved ones too. Jay also shares key tips for coping with losses and disappointments during what's been an overwhelming time for so many, and why self-isolation can be an opportunity to "take back your power" and be of service.

