Gwen Stefani Writes Loving Tribute To Blake Shelton After His ACMs Win: 'I Am So Happy For You'
Jay Shetty is sharing his wisdom! The social media superstar joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover to chat about his new book, "Think Like a Monk," which is available now. The former monk shared four simple tips you can take to live a more meaningful life, including mediation and expressing gratitude to others. Plus, Jay got candid about the time he met the late Kobe Bryant.