Jay Leno is on the mend, NBC News confirms. The 72-year-old former host of "The Tonight Show" missed a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday due to a "serious medical emergency." The comedian suffered serious burns to his face on Sunday when one of his cars bursted into flames, NBC News confirmed. Sources say the flames burned the left side his face. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Jay shared with Access Hollywood.

