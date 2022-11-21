Main Content

Jay Leno Poses For Photo With Hospital Staff As He's Discharged From Burn Center

Jay Leno is healing and headed home just in time for the holidays! The 72-year-old comedian was released from the Grossman Burn Center today after being there for the past 10 days to receive care for burns to his face, chest and hands after a fire broke out while he was working on a car in his garage. Dr. Peter Grossman shared a statement with Access Hollywood about Jay and how he is doing. "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," he said.

