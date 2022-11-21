Jay Leno is healing and headed home just in time for the holidays! The 72-year-old comedian was released from the Grossman Burn Center today after being there for the past 10 days to receive care for burns to his face, chest and hands after a fire broke out while he was working on a car in his garage. Dr. Peter Grossman shared a statement with Access Hollywood about Jay and how he is doing. "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," he said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight