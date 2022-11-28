Main Content

Jay Leno Jokes About Burn Accident At First Show: 'Never Thought Of Myself As A Roast Comic'

Jay Leno is returning to the stage just weeks after his burn accident. The 72-year-old performed at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday for a sold-out crowd and poked fun at himself while arriving at his show. "I never thought of myself as a roast comic," he joked to Access. The comedian suffered from burns from a gasoline fire on Nov. 12. The former "Tonight Show" host addressed the incident right off the bat and received a standing ovation at the end of his set.

