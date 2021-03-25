Also available on the nbc app

Jay Leno has apologized for past racist Asian jokes after years of criticism. The former “Tonight Show” host joined the Media Action Network for Asian Americans president Guy Aoki for a video call last month in which he expressed regret for a history of derogatory comments against the community, particularly Koreans. According to a press release, Leno explained that when telling the jokes he believed them to be harmless because he was “making fun of our enemy, North Korea” and clarified that looking back, he now realizes he should have acted differently.

