Jay Leno loves his cars! The comedian stopped by the new Access Daily to chat about his hit show "Jay Leno's Garage." Jay shares his insight on why comedians are facing more backlash from their jokes in today’s political climate. The 69-year-old also reveals why he thinks "it will be tough" for fellow comedian Eddie Murphy to make his highly-anticipated return to stand-up.

