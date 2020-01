Also available on the NBC app

Jax Taylor is keeping it real! The "Vanderpump Rules" star chatted with Access Hollywood about all the drama that is going down during this season, including the end of the “Witches of WeHo.” Jax dished on why he truly believes that Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's friendship is over for good. Plus, Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright shared why they're putting a pause on baby plans.

Appearing: