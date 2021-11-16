Main Content

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Get Candid On Life After 'Vanderpump Rules'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright chatted with Access Hollywood about life after their "Vanderpump Rules" exit and revealed if they miss being on the hit Bravo show. The pair also got candid about becoming parents with son Cruz and revealed what needs to happen before trying for a second child. Plus, Brittany gave an update on Lala Kent after her recent breakup and Jax revealed if he's still feuding with Tom Sandoval.

