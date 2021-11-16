Also available on the nbc app

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright chatted with Access Hollywood about life after their "Vanderpump Rules" exit and revealed if they miss being on the hit Bravo show. The pair also got candid about becoming parents with son Cruz and revealed what needs to happen before trying for a second child. Plus, Brittany gave an update on Lala Kent after her recent breakup and Jax revealed if he's still feuding with Tom Sandoval.

S2021 E0 14 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

