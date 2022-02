Also available on the nbc app

Javier Bardem spoke with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2022 SAG Awards and discussed what it feels like for him to be nominated for his role as Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos." He also gushes about experiencing award season alongside his wife Penelope Cruz, as they are both nominated for Oscars at the same time.

