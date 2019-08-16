Also available on the nbc app

Jason Wahler only wants the best for his ex-girlfriend Lauren Conrad. "The Hills: New Beginnings" star confessed to Access Hollywood that he totally regrets being the reason why LC infamously choose to spend the summer with him, instead of working in Paris. Jason, who has been very open with his battle with sobriety, also explains why he and his wife Ashley Wahler decided to join the hit reboot. The pair both admit that they want to use the show as a platform to help others.

