Jason Sudeikis delivered his Emmys speech from the heart. The "Ted Lasso" star took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series honors for his work as the title character and, along with his cast and crew, he made sure to thank his two kids with ex-partner Olivia Wilde for their love and support.

