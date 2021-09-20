Also available on the nbc app

Jason Sudeikis has a few tricks up his sleeve! The "Ted Lasso" star revealed to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans why he started carrying a deck of cards everywhere he goes. "I was like I'm tired of holding onto my phone on set when we have moment's off like we all do, " he said. "I don’t want to just look at my phone and get mad or have nothing…so I'll just play with cards on set." The Emmy nominee also showed off the socks he was wearing in honor of Eazy-E.

