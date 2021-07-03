Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jason Sudeikis Had Daughter Daisy Shave His 'Ted Lasso' Mustache So She'd Know He 'Was Still Dad'

CLIP07/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jason Sudeikis let his daughter play a hands-on role in his post-"Ted Lasso" Season 2 transformation in order to help her wrap her head around his new look! "Daisy is 4 ½ years old. She's probably only seen me clean-shaven for like two weeks at a time: two times I played Joe Biden [on 'Saturday Night Live'] at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, " the funnyman told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "So, when I shaved the mustache off the day after we wrapped, I had her do it, like with a razor, so that she'd know that without the mustache I was still Dad." Jason also revealed that his 7-year-old son Otis has been asking smart questions about how the hit series is made! Season 2 of "Ted Lasso" premieres July 23 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, jason sudeikis, Ted Lasso, parenting, TV, Apple TV+, Televison, comedy, interview, Brendan Hunt
S2021 E08 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.