Jason Sudeikis let his daughter play a hands-on role in his post-"Ted Lasso" Season 2 transformation in order to help her wrap her head around his new look! "Daisy is 4 ½ years old. She's probably only seen me clean-shaven for like two weeks at a time: two times I played Joe Biden [on 'Saturday Night Live'] at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, " the funnyman told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "So, when I shaved the mustache off the day after we wrapped, I had her do it, like with a razor, so that she'd know that without the mustache I was still Dad." Jason also revealed that his 7-year-old son Otis has been asking smart questions about how the hit series is made! Season 2 of "Ted Lasso" premieres July 23 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

