Also available on the nbc app

The "Ted Lasso" family couldn't be happier to celebrate one of its own. Hannah Waddingham was the show's first big winner at Sunday's Emmys, taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series honors. Hannah made sure to thank "Ted Lasso" star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis for the opportunity to join such a beloved project and the actor appeared visibly emotional over Hannah's heartfelt shoutout.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution