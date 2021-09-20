'Baywatch' Beauty Donna D'Errico Turns Heads At 53 In Plunging Outfit
CLIP 10/08/21
The "Ted Lasso" family couldn't be happier to celebrate one of its own. Hannah Waddingham was the show's first big winner at Sunday's Emmys, taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series honors. Hannah made sure to thank "Ted Lasso" star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis for the opportunity to join such a beloved project and the actor appeared visibly emotional over Hannah's heartfelt shoutout.