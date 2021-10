Also available on the nbc app

Jason Sudeikis brought casual chic to a whole new level at the 2021 Golden Globes. While some of Hollywood's biggest stars dressed to impressed for the virtual award ceremony, Jason rocked a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt. After snagging a Golden Globe for his role in "Ted Lasso," the star broke down his look to press and revealed the heartwarming reason why he chose to wear a hoodie.

Appearing: