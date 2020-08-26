The always-hilarious Jason Sudeikis stars in the new Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso." He plays a small-time football coach who's hired to coach a pro soccer team in England. While discussing the show, All Access' Sibley Scoles played a fun game of "Fact or Fiction" with him, and she found out why he took so long to put the moves on his now-wife, Olivia Wilde! "I just had a hunch that the second I kissed her, I wasn't going to end up kissing ever kissing anyone ever again, so it was like I had to be careful with it," he romantically revealed.

