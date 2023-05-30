Jason Oppenheim is spilling the tea! During a candid interview with Access Hollywood, the real estate mogul breaks down all the ongoing drama on this season of “Selling Sunset.” Jason reveals how it was filming with his ex Chrishell Stause and gives an update on where they stand today amid her marriage with G Flip. Plus, Jason addresses the rumors that Chrishell might be leaving the hit Netflix reality show.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight