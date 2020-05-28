Also available on the nbc app

Jason Mraz has been writing positive songs for more than a decade but never anticipated his latest, "Look For The Good," to drop at such a crucial moment in history. The musician tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans how the inspiration behind the song just happened to line up with the current challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it also became the official anthem for the Food For Heroes campaign. And, Jason reveals how he and pal Tiffany Haddish hit it off so quickly she made a powerful rap cameo on his album within days! Jason's new LP, "Look For The Good," drops June 19.

Appearing: