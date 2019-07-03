Jason Momoa's Private Plane Forced To Make An Emergency Landing: What Happened?

Jason Momoa posted a video on his Instagram Stories late on Wednesday detailing what happened when his private plane had to make an emergency landing.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, jason momoa, jason momoa 2019, jason momoa instagram, jason momoa plane, jason momoa plane landing, jason momoa aquaman, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.