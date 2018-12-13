Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet Look Happy & In Love At The 'Aquaman' Premiere

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet walked the blue carpet at the "Aquaman" premiere Wednesday night and the two packed on the PDA! Plus, watch to see Jason lead a M?ori war dance at the event!
