Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are Zoe Kravitz’s biggest fans! The "Aquaman" star took to Instagram to share a pair of pics of him and Zoe's boyfriend Channing posing together before they hopped on a flight to see the actress' latest movie "The Batman." "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO ... Finally @thebatman premiere," Jason wrote.

