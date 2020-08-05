Also available on the NBC app

Jason Momoa went above and beyond to bring one of his wife's most beloved possessions back to life! The "Aquaman" star surprised longtime love Lisa Bonet by secretly getting the first car she ever owned as a teen restored. Jason took it to Divine 1 Customs and his production company, On The Roam, documented the vintage car's transformation. Lisa was wowed by the finished product, gushing, “Holy cow! That is gorgeous.”

Appearing: