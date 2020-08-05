Mike Tyson Admits He's Been Watching '90 Day Fiancé' With His Wife In Quarantine
CLIP 08/31/20
Jason Momoa went above and beyond to bring one of his wife's most beloved possessions back to life! The "Aquaman" star surprised longtime love Lisa Bonet by secretly getting the first car she ever owned as a teen restored. Jason took it to Divine 1 Customs and his production company, On The Roam, documented the vintage car's transformation. Lisa was wowed by the finished product, gushing, “Holy cow! That is gorgeous.”