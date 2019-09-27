Jason Momoa Speaks Out On Climate Crisis At United Nations: 'We Are A Disease Infecting' The Earth

Also available on the NBC app

Jason Momoa is sounding the alarm on our current climate crisis. The "Aquaman" actor was a real-life superhero as he pushed for increased action to reverse the devastating effects of climate change at the United Nations on Sept. 27. Jason celebrated his powerful address by shouting from the rooftops and raising his arms in the air. "I've never been that nervous in my life," he gushed afterward, calling it a "bucket list" moment.

Appearing: