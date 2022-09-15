Main Content

Jason Momoa Shows Off Massive Head Tattoo After Shaving His Hair

CLIP09/15/22

If Jason Momoa didn't already shock fans earlier this month by chopping off his signature locks, now he's showing off his head tattoo! The 43-year-old "Dune" actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new ink, which is an intricate tribal tattoo on the side of his head. Earlier this month, Jason showed love for the environment by shaving his head. While getting his hair cut, the "Aquaman" star urged his fans to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives.

Tags: jason momoa, tattoo, Hair, head, fashion, style, Environment, charity, celebrity, lifestyle, news
