Jason Momoa is just out here being quite the thirst trap - and we are totally here for it! The "Aquaman" actor took to Instagram to share a few pics of himself stripping down to get hosed off after he was covered in mud. "Like a pig in s**t. Hard to explain this one. But I had an amazing day. Now I need a dune buggy," the hunk captioned the steamy photos.

