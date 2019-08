Also available on the NBC app

While Jason Momoa's children, 11-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, definitely impressed while doing the haka at last week's "Aquaman" premiere, they have their dad to thank for their fierce moves! In a brand new YouTube video, the DC star gave fans a glimpse at a sweet family practice session ahead of the red carpet. See how Jason helped his kids hone the ceremonial dance.

Appearing: