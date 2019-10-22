Jason Momoa Says Wife Lisa Bonet Is A Fan Of His Signature Man Bun And Scrunchie

Also available on the NBC app

Lisa Bonet is all about her man's style! While discussing his new Apple TV+ series "See," All Access co-host Sibley Scoles surprised the actor with a brand-new scrunchie – and he revealed that his wife is a big fan of his signature look. Plus, Jason told Sibley about his role as blind warrior Baba Voss, which he said helped him heighten his own senses. "I might be a little bit more in tune to somethings I haven't been. I can understand energy better," he told Sibley. "See" premieres Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

