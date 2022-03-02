Also available on the nbc app

Jason Momoa and his kids are extremely excited to support Zoë Kravitz at "The Batman" premiere in New York! "Catwoman is the most significant female superhero. I've lived in this DC fantasy world, and she hasn't really crossed over into that yet, so it's really exciting to see her on the big screen," he told Access Hollywood. "It's got to be a trip for my kids, their dad is Aquaman and their sister is Catwoman, it is very surreal." "The Batman" premieres in theaters on March 4.

