Look out Lord Bridgerton, there's a new gentleman in town! Jason Momoa says he "was just being a gentleman" after he was spotted lending his jacket to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party. The 42-year-old actor set the record straight after romance rumors swirled that he and Kate were an item, revealing to Extra about the sweet moment saying, "No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold." The "Aquaman" star insisted he and the 48-year-old actress are not romantically linked.

