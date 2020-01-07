Also available on the nbc app

It's official: Jason Momoa is total husband goals! The "Aquaman" star (and his bulging biceps) made waves at the 2020 Golden Globes when he ditched his blazer and confidently rocked a tank top in the audience. While there were no complaints about Jason baring his arms, he actually had a sweet reason for the casual and unconventional fashion statement. Days after the award ceremony, the actor told reporters at LAX airport that he gave his jacket to wife Lisa Bonet to keep her warm!

Appearing: