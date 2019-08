Also available on the NBC app

At Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego, Jason Momoa tells Access what it was like to play the trailer -- and footage -- from his upcoming "Aquaman" movie in front of the crowd in Hall H at the event. And, Jason reveals his real life mom, Coni Momoa, hung out with his "Aquaman" mom – who is played by Nicole Kidman – on set. Then, Jason dishes on Patrick Wilson playing his nemesis (and brother), Orm.

Appearing: