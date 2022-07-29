Main Content

Jason Momoa Fuels Rumors That Ben Affleck Is Reprising Batman Role For 'Aquaman' Sequel

CLIP07/29/22

Is Ben Affleck dusting off his Batman cape? Jason Momoa fueled rumors he's returning to play Batman in "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom" as he shared some selfies with the 49-year-old actor on Thursday of their recent hangout at the Warner Bros. lot, where they were seen by fans together on a studio lot tour. "REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," Jason captioned the post.

