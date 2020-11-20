Main Content

Jason Momoa FaceTimes Young Superfan Battling Cancer & Their Sweet Chat Will Warm Your Heart

CLIP11/19/20
Jason Momoa proved he's a real-life superhero when giving a young fan battling cancer the surprise of a lifetime. The "Aquaman" star FaceTimed 7-year-old Danny Sheehan, who's been undergoing treatment for a rare form of brain cancer and a spinal fluid disease. Danny was diagnosed in 2017 and went viral earlier this month when social media loved his reaction to receiving an Aquaman action figure as a gift. Jason explained in his Instagram caption that after being flooded with messages alerting him to Danny's story, he was inspired to talk with the boy himself.

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, jason momoa, aquaman, Jason Momoa Aquaman, movies, dc comics, Superheroes, danny sheehan
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
