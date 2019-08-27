Jason Momoa Entertains Everyone While Trapped In Hotel Elevator For 2 Hours

Also available on the NBC app

Even Aquaman couldn't get himself out of this one! Jason Momoa took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he was stuck in an elevator with his dog and friends at the L'Hermitage hotel in Vancouver. While waiting for help from the fire department, the group began cracking jokes about who they would eat first as they shared a bag of Peanut M&Ms. The "Game of Thrones" alum even flexed his superhero skills when he attempted to escape through the ceiling!

Appearing: