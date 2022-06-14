Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Break Up: They're 'Very Different People' (Report)

CLIP06/14/22

Have Jason Momoa and Eiza González called it quits? The 42-year-old "Aquaman" actor and the 32-year-old "Baby Driver" actress split just one month after confirming they were dating to People. A source close to the pair told the outlet that they are "hoping they might work it out," adding, "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages." Access Hollywood has reached out to Jason and Eiza's reps for comment.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: jason momoa, Eiza Gonzalez, relationship, breakup, family, Love, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.