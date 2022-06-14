Have Jason Momoa and Eiza González called it quits? The 42-year-old "Aquaman" actor and the 32-year-old "Baby Driver" actress split just one month after confirming they were dating to People. A source close to the pair told the outlet that they are "hoping they might work it out," adding, "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages." Access Hollywood has reached out to Jason and Eiza's reps for comment.

