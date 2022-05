Also available on the nbc app

"The Batman" premiere was all about family for Jason Momoa! The "Aquaman" star brought his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and daughter, Lola, to the New York City red carpet in support of their half-sister, Zoe Kravitz, on Tuesday. The move comes after their mother, Lisa Bonet, and Jason announced they were splitting in January after five years of marriage.

