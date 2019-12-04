Jason Momoa Apologizes For Calling Out Chris Pratt: 'I'm Sorry This Was Received So Badly'

Also available on the NBC app

Jason Momoa took to Instagram to apologize to Chris Pratt after he criticized the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor for being photographed with a plastic water bottle. Though the "Aquaman" star is a big advocate of recyclables, he still said sorry to Chris after his comment blew up. In his own post, Jason said, " I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic."

