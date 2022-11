Things are over for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The couple announced on Wednesday in a joint statement on the "Aquaman" star's Instagram that they are divorcing after four years of marriage and 16 years together. Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, got married in Oct. 2017 and have been together since 2005. They share 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

