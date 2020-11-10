Also available on the nbc app

Started from the bottom, and now he's here! Despite landing the breakout role of Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," Jason Momoa admitted to InStyle magazine that he struggled to pay the bills after his character was killed off the HBO series in Season 1. He explained, "We were starving after 'Game of Thrones.' I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt." Luckily, things began to improve for the actor in 2016 when he landed the role of Arthur Curry in Warner Bros. "Justice League" and the subsequent megahit "Aquaman."

