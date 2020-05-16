Also available on the nbc app

There won't be a second side to "2Sides" after all. Jason Derulo told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that he won't be releasing the anticipated second half to his planned two-part EP after switching to a different record label. "I'm at a home where I'm comfortable with, and I think my music can flourish. We're all on the same page creatively. So, there will not be another side to… '1Side,'" Jason laughed. "We gotta change the name of that! But it's for the better." The singer and TikTok sensation also talked to Access about his surging popularity on the platform, as well as the inspiration behind his and PUBG Mobile's new dance challenge, #Fight4ThePlanetDance. PUBG MOBILE fans can submit their own #FIGHT4THEPLANET dances on TikTok creatively doing their versions of Jason’s choreography and joining PUBG MOBILE and Global Green in the fight to protect the planet.

