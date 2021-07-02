Main Content

Jason Derulo Was ‘Mentally Ready’ For Son’s Birth But Admits It All Happened Faster Than He Thought It Would

Jason can’t stop talking about his newborn son! The “Jalebi Baby” singer dished to Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez about becoming a father after welcoming his son, Jason King, with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, in May. “I was there and I was ready and I was mentally ready and it didn’t take as long as I thought it would. Like she got him out,” Jason shared about his son’s arrival. “Maybe it’s her level of fitness, but it wasn’t that crazy. And I was like ‘I’m pretty sure this was supposed to be a little harder than this.’” Jason also revealed the dad trick he has already perfected and how it ultimately soothes his son! Jason is out with a new song now called “Jalebi Baby” and be on the lookout for his new single “Acapulco” coming out soon!

