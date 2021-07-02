Also available on the nbc app

Jason can’t stop talking about his newborn son! The “Jalebi Baby” singer dished to Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez about becoming a father after welcoming his son, Jason King, with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, in May. “I was there and I was ready and I was mentally ready and it didn’t take as long as I thought it would. Like she got him out,” Jason shared about his son’s arrival. “Maybe it’s her level of fitness, but it wasn’t that crazy. And I was like ‘I’m pretty sure this was supposed to be a little harder than this.’” Jason also revealed the dad trick he has already perfected and how it ultimately soothes his son! Jason is out with a new song now called “Jalebi Baby” and be on the lookout for his new single “Acapulco” coming out soon!

