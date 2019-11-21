Also available on the NBC app

Meow! When Jason Derulo stopped by the Access Hollywood set, co-host Sibley Scoles challenged the musician to a game of "Cats Curious Questions." Jason weighed in on which of his "Cats" co-stars exhibits the most feline behavior, what his most cat-like personality trait is and more. Plus, the performer sang his "Cats" character's name, Rum Tum Tugger, in his classic Jason Derulo style. The first side of Jason's new EP, "2Sides," is out now, with the second to be released next January.

Appearing: