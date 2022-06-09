Jason Derulo joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on "Access Daily" to discuss the new song of the summer "Slidin." Jason also talked about how his life has changed since having his son King around, saying, "He is literally the sunshine of my life. I mean, he has just come and turned my world upside down... It literally changes everything." When asked if he foresees more kids in his future, Jason is leaning towards yes!

NR S2022 E0 8 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight