Jason Derulo Reveals That He Wants To Have More Kids In The Future

06/09/22

Jason Derulo joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on "Access Daily" to discuss the new song of the summer "Slidin." Jason also talked about how his life has changed since having his son King around, saying, "He is literally the sunshine of my life. I mean, he has just come and turned my world upside down... It literally changes everything." When asked if he foresees more kids in his future, Jason is leaning towards yes!

