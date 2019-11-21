Jason Derulo Decided To 'Change (His) Life To Do More' And Reveals If He's Dating

Also available on the NBC app

Daredevil Derulo… does it all! Jason Derulo gets candid with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on why he decided to make some big life changes "to do more." Jason also chats about his role in the highly-anticipated new flick "Cats," which is set to hit theaters Dec. 20. Plus, the singer, who just released the first installment of his new album "2Sides," reveals if he is dating anyone!

