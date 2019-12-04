Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jason Derulo Claims Instagram Took Down His Racy Underwear Snap: ‘I Can’t Help My Size’

CLIP12/04/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Jason Derulo claimed that Instagram took down a racy snap that shows the singer in some undies that leave little to the imagination. He shared a photo from Instagram notifying him that the pose was "removed for nudity of sexual activity. The 30-year-old also reposted the original photo writing, "F*k u mean? I have underwear on… I can't help my size.." People shared their support for the "Swalla" singer.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Jason Derulo, Swalla, music, musicians, rappers, entertainment
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Kate Middleton Reveals 'Little Louis' Just Hit A Big Milestone And Follows Her 'Everywhere'
CLIP 12/05/19
Sam Hunt Candidly Speaks Out In First Interview Following DUI (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/05/19
Cedric The Entertainer Stands With Gabrielle Union After 'AGT' Meeting: 'If She Said It Happened, It's What Happened'
CLIP 12/05/19
Wanda Sykes Says She'd Consider Hosting The 2020 Oscars On One Condition (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/05/19
Taylor Swift Dropping Surprise Christmas Song Just Days After Writing It
CLIP 12/05/19
Lady Gaga Reveals That She Wants To Have Kids In The Next 10 Years
CLIP 12/05/19
Tiffany Haddish Knows She Would Make A Great Oscars Host: 'It Would Be Fun And Amazing'
CLIP 12/04/19
Did The Queen And Princess Anne Have An Awkward Moment In Front Of President Trump?
CLIP 12/04/19
Michelle Obama Reflects On Daughter Sasha's 'Emotional' College Sendoff: 'Time Just Goes So Fast'
CLIP 12/04/19
Justin Timberlake Publicly Apologizes To Wife Jessica Biel: 'I Regret My Behavior'
CLIP 12/04/19
Julianne Hough Supports Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' Meeting: It's 'An Important Step' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/04/19
Emma Stone Is Engaged To Dave McCary & Shows Off Stunning Ring In Rare Instagram Photo
CLIP 12/04/19
Olivia Jade Officially Returns To Instagram With Flirty First Selfie Amid College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 12/04/19
'Riverdale' Loves Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are 'Taking A Break' (Reports)
CLIP 12/04/19
Mindy Kaling Hilariously Channels Pal Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde' Character Elle Woods
CLIP 12/04/19
From 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' To 'Let It Snow' – All The New Holiday Movies
CLIP 12/04/19
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Ravishing, Curve-Hugging Red Gown
CLIP 12/04/19
Johnny Galecki And Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Welcome Baby Boy: 'Full And Grateful Hearts'
CLIP 12/04/19
'The Voice': Shane Q & Joana Martinez Agree Kelly Clarkson Has The Dirtiest Mouth (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/04/19
Jason Derulo Claims Instagram Took Down His Racy Underwear Snap: ‘I Can’t Help My Size’
CLIP 12/04/19
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Have Reportedly Postponed Their Wedding For This Reason
CLIP 12/04/19
'The L Word' OG Cast Returns To TV To Tackle 'New Issues': 'Everything Has Changed'
CLIP 12/04/19
Cyndi Lauper Admits She Slides Into Fellow Celebrities' DMs For This Reason
CLIP 12/04/19
Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen's Kids Look So Grown Up In New Holiday Card
CLIP 12/04/19
Jennifer Lopez's Glam Takes Over Alex Rodriguez's Entire NYC Room But He’s Totally Here For It!
CLIP 12/04/19
Niall Horan Sets The Record Straight On Those Selena Gomez Dating Rumors
CLIP 12/04/19
Armie Hammer Guzzles Milk Directly From A Goat!
CLIP 12/04/19
Amy Schumer Pranks Her Trainer With Cease And Desist Letter For 'Unduly Punishing Physical Exercises'
CLIP 12/04/19
Meghan McCain Turned Down Being On 'The Apprentice' Multiple Times: 'I Thought It Was A Dumb Show'
CLIP 12/04/19
Criss Angel Sadly Reveals 5-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Has Returned
CLIP 12/04/19
Jason Momoa Apologizes For Calling Out Chris Pratt: 'I'm Sorry This Was Received So Badly'
CLIP 12/04/19
Kate Middleton Has Fairytale Princess Moment In 'Enchanted Forest' While Taking On New Royal Role
CLIP 12/04/19
Forensic Psychologist Explains How He Helped Convince O.J. Simpson To Surrender After Car Chase
CLIP 12/03/19
J. J. Abrams Jokes About John Boyega's 'Rise Of Skywalker' Script Showing Up On eBay For $85: 'I Bid $84'
CLIP 12/03/19
'TODAY' Hosts Surprise Dylan Dreyer With Heartwarming Baby Shower To Celebrate Son No. 2 (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/03/19
Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Addresses Their 22-Year Age Gap
CLIP 12/03/19
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Trying Out A Tiny Snowboard Is The Cutest Winter Mood
CLIP 12/03/19
Chris Martin Reflects On Overcoming Homophobia As A Teen: 'I Was Terrified'
CLIP 12/03/19
Why Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Was Hesitant To Get Married Again: 'My Divorce Did A Number On Me'
CLIP 12/03/19
Adam Sandler Says Idina Menzel Sang To His Kids Over The Phone On 'Uncut Gems' Set: 'I Love That Girl'
CLIP 12/03/19
'Little People, Big World's' Tori Roloff 'Barely Survived' Getting A Christmas Tree With Two Kids
CLIP 12/03/19
Kate Middleton Stuns While Entertaining World Leaders Without Prince William At Queen's NATO Event
CLIP 12/03/19
Danica McKellar Fangirls Over Starring With Dolly Parton In 'Christmas At Dollywood': 'I Was A Mess!'
CLIP 12/03/19
Corinne Foxx Shares Heartfelt Holiday Family Stories About Dad Jamie Foxx
CLIP 12/03/19
Olympic Skater Gracie Gold Is Ready For A Big Comeback: 'I'm On My Way’
CLIP 12/03/19
Tallulah Willis Is The Spitting Image Of Mom Demi Moore’s 'Ghost' Character With New Pixie Haircut
CLIP 12/03/19
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Mimics Mom: 'I've Been On The Phone Too Much Lately'
CLIP 12/03/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Spent Thanksgiving In America While On 'Long-Time' Trip
CLIP 12/03/19
Hoda Kotb Jumps For Joy As Daughter Hope Catherine Crawls For The First Time On Thanksgiving
CLIP 12/03/19
Janet Jackson And Rihanna Fans Desperately Want A Song Collaboration After British Fashion Awards
CLIP 12/03/19
Britney Spears Reveals What She Did For Her Fun-Filled 38th Birthday Celebration
CLIP 12/03/19
Brad Pitt Admits He Hasn't Cried In 20 Years But Is Now Much More 'Moved By My Kids'
CLIP 12/03/19
Idina Menzel Reveals Son Is 'Not A Fan' Of Her Singing But Thinks 'Frozen 2' Is 'Badass' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/02/19
Rihanna Slays In Leg-Baring Satin Alongside A$AP Rocky At British Fashion Awards
CLIP 12/02/19
Howard Stern Calls 'America's Got Talent' The Ultimate 'Boys' Club' After Gabrielle Union's Exit
CLIP 12/02/19
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Pens Sweet Tribute To His 'Princess' On Her 38th Birthday
CLIP 12/02/19
Patrick Schwarzenegger Details His Intense Transformation For 'Daniel Isn't Real' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/02/19
Rachel Brosnahan Predicted Sterling K. Brown Would Join 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': 'I Willed It To Happen!'
CLIP 12/02/19
Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Love To Join Brother-In-Law Chris Pratt In The MCU (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/02/19
Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Skipping President Trump's Buckingham Palace Visit
CLIP 12/02/19
Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Dating Jeezy: 'We Both Met At A Very Important Time In Our Life'
CLIP 12/02/19
Sherri Shepherd Took On 'The Masked Singer' To Challenge Herself: 'I Said Yes 'Cause I Was Scared'
CLIP 12/02/19
Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Is 'Calling BS' On Royal's Denial: 'He Knows What Happened'
CLIP 12/02/19
John Stamos' 1-Year-Old Son Billy Adorably Mistakes His Dad For Elvis Presley
CLIP 12/02/19
Rihanna Can't Stop Giggling When Running Into Paul McCartney On Flight
CLIP 12/02/19
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Living Together With Her Three Sons
CLIP 12/02/19
Rod Stewart Criticizes Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Not Spending Christmas With The Queen
CLIP 12/02/19
Chrissy Teigen Proudly Fires Back After Someone Shamed Her For Hiring 'Chefs And Nannies"
CLIP 12/02/19
Olivia Jade Returns To YouTube Amid College Admission Scandal: 'I'm Terrified To Make This Video'
CLIP 12/01/19
Kate Middleton Whips Up Tasty Treats With Mary Berry For A Very Special Occasion
CLIP 12/01/19
Prince Harry Praises Rugby Legend Gareth Thomas For 'Saving Lives' On World AIDS Day
CLIP 12/01/19
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together
CLIP 11/30/19
Jesse Metcalfe Says Wedding Planning With Cara Santana Is 'Non-Existent' For This Relatable Reason
CLIP 11/30/19
'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's Ex Fiancé Jed Wyatt Gushes Over New Girlfriend
CLIP 11/30/19
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Friendsgiving With Ex Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox And More
CLIP 11/29/19
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!
CLIP 11/29/19
Meghan Markle Gets Praised By Archbishop Of Canterbury: 'She's A Person Of Profound Humanity'
CLIP 11/28/19
Anna Duggar and Husband Josh Duggar Welcome Baby No. 6: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing With Joy'
CLIP 11/28/19
From Zac And Vanessa To Demi And Ashton: Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits Over Thanksgiving
CLIP 11/27/19
Why Lori Loughlin 'Really' Needs To Testify In College Admissions Scandal (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/27/19
Ariana Grande Lookalike Was 'Shocked' When Star Reacted To Their Eye-Popping Resemblance (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/27/19
Lily Allen Sparks Engagement Speculation With David Harbour After Wearing New Ring
CLIP 11/27/19
Alex Rodriguez Crashes Jennifer Lopez And Kim Kardashian's Girl Time In New Facebook Ad
CLIP 11/27/19
Madonna Cancels Multiple Madame X Shows On Doctor's Orders Amid 'Overwhelming' Pain
CLIP 11/27/19
Avril Lavigne And Billionaire Boyfriend Phillip Sarofim Call It Quits After 1 Year Of Dating
CLIP 11/27/19
Meghan Markle May Cook Thanksgiving Dinner Herself Without Any Help (Reports)
CLIP 11/27/19
Helena Bonham Carter Gives Meghan Markle Advice On Intense Media Scrutiny: 'That's About Them'
CLIP 11/27/19
Fan Gets To Be Access Hollywood Guest Correspondent For 'Frozen II' Premiere
CLIP 11/27/19
Garcelle Beauvais Believes Fans Will See The 'Real Her' On 'RHOBH': 'I'm Here To Play!'
CLIP 11/27/19
'Legacies': Danielle Rose Russell On Landon's Heartbreaking Reaction To Remembering Hope
CLIP 11/27/19
Katy Mixon Says Motherhood With Two Kids Close In Age Is 'Unreal'
CLIP 11/27/19
Kate And Oliver Hudson Kick Off Thanksgiving With Silly 'Turkey Trot' Dance
CLIP 11/27/19
Jennifer Lopez Gives Charlize Theron Advice On Fame: 'It's Just About Being Your Best Self'
CLIP 11/27/19
North West Looks So Grown Up In Silly Mirror Selfie With Kim Kardashian
CLIP 11/27/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo On 2-Year Engagement Anniversary
CLIP 11/27/19
Lori Loughlin's Lawyers Are 'Grilling' Her In Mock Trials Ahead Of Court Appearance (Report)
CLIP 11/27/19
Will Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Their Second Child In The United States?
CLIP 11/27/19
Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian And Miley Cyrus Top List Of Decade's Biggest Fashion Faux Pas
CLIP 11/27/19
Dove Cameron Opens Up About Therapy And Mental Health: 'Needing Help Is Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'
CLIP 11/27/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.