Jason Derulo Claims Instagram Took Down His Racy Underwear Snap: ‘I Can’t Help My Size’

Jason Derulo claimed that Instagram took down a racy snap that shows the singer in some undies that leave little to the imagination. He shared a photo from Instagram notifying him that the pose was "removed for nudity of sexual activity. The 30-year-old also reposted the original photo writing, "F*k u mean? I have underwear on… I can't help my size.." People shared their support for the "Swalla" singer.

