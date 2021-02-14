Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian's Family For Easter Celebration
Looks like it helps having friends in powerful places! Jason Biggs revealed to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily that his former "American Pie" co-star Eugene Levy invited him to the first table read of “Schitt’s Creek.” He said, “Eugene called me and asked if I would come in and help out and read the stage directions… it was so great.” Jason expanded on his relationship with Levy saying “he’s the best” and “he’s like a second dad.” Jason is now the host of Hollywood trivia show, “Cherries Wild,” which premieres this Sunday at 7pm on Fox.