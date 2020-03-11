Also available on the NBC app

An "American Pie" reunion is happening! Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas are guest starring on Jason Biggs' sitcom "Unmatched," and they're dishing out some secrets from their time filming the hit franchise! Jason Biggs told Access Hollywood he had "one freakout" about his career the morning of the movie's famous pie scene. "I'm like, 'Am I going to do this? Is this going to be okay for me?'" he remembered. Alyson also told Access about how her rush to the bathroom before her audition changed the direction of her character, Michelle. Alyson and Eddie's episode of "Unmatched" airs March 12 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.

